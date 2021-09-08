‘You are evil,’ judge tells admitted serial killer

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — When Harold David Haulman III appeared before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to enter guilty pleas on two separate homicide cases, Vough did not mince words.

“I’ve been doing this in this courthouse for 30 years, and you think you’ve seen everything,” Vough told Haulman, who was previously described by prosecutors as meeting the definition of a “serial killer.”

“And then you come along — a different kind of evil,” he went on. “You are evil.”

Haulman, 42, appeared before Vough on Wednesday, on two separate cases. Prosecutors accused him of criminal homicide, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse in the disappearances of both Erica Shultz in 2020 and Tianna Ann Phillips in 2018.

While Wednesday’s court appearance appeared on court schedules as a status conference, Haulman took the advice of his attorneys, entering a guilty plea of first degree murder in each of the two cases, with prosecutors agreeing to withdraw the other two charges in both cases.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Daniel Zola read the facts in the two cases, illustrating Haulman’s gruesome modus operandi.

Haulman, prosecutors said previously, met Shultz, of Bloomsburg, through a dating website, meeting up with her before leading her into the woods near Hobbie Road in Butler Township in early December of last year.

There, Zola said Haulman beat Shultz over the head with a mallet before stabbing her to death brutally. Shultz’s remains were found in late December.

Haulman was charged in Phillips’ death after he was arrested in connection with Shultz’s death. Investigators learned Haulman had written a letter to his wife, confessing to Phillips’ death. Prosecutors say that Haulman killed Phillips in much the same way, leading her into the woods near Hobbie Road before suddenly attacking her with a mallet and a knife.

“On June 13th, 2018, I drove to Berwick, Pa. and picked up Tiana Ann Phillips and took her for a drive. We ended up somewhere in the woods east of Berwick, Pa. After walking into the woods, I pulled a knife from my pocket and attacked her from behind cutting her throat,” Haulman’s letter says going into more detail how Phillips was killed, according to court records.

Zola further said that Haulman returned to where he left Phillips’ body, removing some of her bones and disposing of them in a dumpster in Berwick. Zola said attempts to locate Phillips’ remains have been unsuccessful.

Zola told Vough on Wednesday that prosecutors had reached an agreement with the defense team — consisting of attorneys Stephen Palubinsky, Brian Corcoran and Charlie Ross — with regards to sentencing; while a first degree murder conviction automatically carries a sentence of life in prison in Pennsylvania, Zola said the parties agreed to have Haulman serve his sentences at the same time rather than back to back. This is largely a symbolic distinction, though, since Haulman’s sentence does not carry the possibility of parole.

Vough allowed members of Shultz’s and Phillips’ families to speak before sentencing.

Brenda Adams, Shultz’s mother, told the court of her final memories with her daughter. She said, on the last day she saw her daughter, they went shopping for Christmas decorations, and Shultz talked about how excited she was for the holiday that she would ultimately never see. Adams said her daughter went back to her own apartment, and that was the last she saw her.

“We all slept well that night, not knowing that Erica was being brutally murdered,” she said.

Adams directed her comments to Vough, asking the judge for the harshest possible penalty. She said that, while Haulman had taken Shultz’s life, he would never be able to take “her love and light away” from her family.

Toshia Feaster, Phillips’ sister, instead spoke to Haulman directly, fiercely condemning him for what he admitted to doing.

Feaster said she and her family suspected Haulman in her sister’s death for a long time, but that they struggled getting anyone “to listen to them.” So she said she spent years sending daily messages to Haulman, asking where her sister was. She said Haulman said he didn’t know.

“I was on to you,” she said, before calling Haulman “the perfect definition of a serial killer and a scumbag.”

Feaster begged Haulman provide more information that could possibly lead to the location of Phillips’ remains, and condemned Haulman for preying on his victims.

“They were beautiful, loving souls who didn’t see you for the animal you are,” she said. “I hope the faces of these women haunt you for the rest of your life. You are scum, and I hope you rot, straight to hell.”

Corcoran spoke briefly on Haulman’s behalf, saying that his client ultimately cooperated and took responsibility, doing what he could to make things right.

“You cooperated after you stabbed her,” Vough said, directly to Haulman.

Haulman initially said he did not want to say anything in his own defense, but when pressed by Vough, he said simply, “Actions speak louder than words.”

That’s when Vough called Haulman “evil.”

Vough immediately sentenced Haulman, agreeing to uphold the sentencing agreement that had been made by prosecutors, meaning that Haulman will have to spend the rest of his natural life behind bars. He will also be required to pay nearly $14,000 in restitution to the Pennsylvania State Police; both Phillips’ and Shultz’s families refused restitution from Haulman, which Vough commended.

Vough then turned back to Haulman, saying that he normally wishes defendants “good luck” after sentencing them.

“I’m not telling you anything about good luck,” he said, adding that he hopes he spends the rest of his days “thinking about what was said in this courtroom.”

Haulman was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, to await assignment to a state prison. He said nothing to reporters while being led from the courthouse.

After Haulman left the courthouse, Zola spoke with reporters, comparing Haulman’s behavior to that of a horror movie villain.

“He meets young women, each of which in the three cases that we know of suffer from a mental disability or a low IQ level,” Zola said. “He takes advantage of that; he takes advantage of these young women because they don’t recognize red flags. He gains their trust and he does what probably no one else would ever do and walks them into the woods.

“You or I would recognize those red flags and would try to get away, but he picks his victims carefully,” he said. “It’s more like ‘Friday the 13th’ evil, if you ask me.”

The third case to which Zola referred comes out of Michigan; Haulman was charged in July by prosecutors out of Calhoun County, Mich., with the 2005 disappearance of Ashley Marie Parlier, 21. Parlier was pregnant at the time of her death.

Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said in a video in July that Haulman had confessed to having an argument with Parlier before assaulting her. Hinkley said he drove Parlier to a remote area near Battle Creek, Mich., where he struck her with a piece of wood until she died and disposed of the body.

“I’m pleased to say after 16 years, Ashley Parlier’s family can know justice is near. This investigation cannot have been successful without the joint assistance of the Battle Creek Police Department, Michigan State Police, FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Veterans Affairs Police, U.S. Air Force and the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office,” Hinkley stated at that time.