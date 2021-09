“Just looking at Kirra now,” Simon “Shagga” Saffigna pinged us down at HQ yesterday morning. “Snapper washy behind the rock it’s pretty south.Rainbow to Cooly pretty fun tho. I think it will turn on at some point today. I’ll shoot for sure what are you thinking?” Well, at the precise moment Shagga sent this message, neither of SL’s elite editorial HQ team members were thinking much at all except about the next set wave. Sydney was booming again, and you’ll see plenty of that stuff soon enough. But the northern points and selected beaches had Sydney covered for sheer quality. Here’s a glimpse or five of what Shagga aimed his lens at through the day, featuring a few of the Goldie’s best — and at least one former world champ.