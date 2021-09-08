Joanne Marie (Stopfel) Goff, 88

of Ellwood City passed away peacefully September 3, 2021 at Heritage Valley Hospital Beaver. She was born in Palmyra, PA on May 3, 1933, daughter of Elwood and Bernice Batdorf Stopfel and the beloved wife of Berwick Goff. She is survived by four sisters; Jean Pool, Kay Emory, Nancy Updegrove, and Linda Yocom; two daughters, Vickie (Sam Steele) Goff and Cindy Goff and two grandchildren; Christopher Goff and Dana (Andy) Whitten. She was predeceased by her husband Berwick Goff and 3 children, Lester, Deborah, and John; three sisters, Doris McCorkel, Mary Lou Nolan, and Lorraine Keller, and two brothers, Elwood “Woody” Stopfel and Larry Stopfel.