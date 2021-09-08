EIA expects higher natural gas prices as production reductions remain following Hurricane Ida

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the trading session on Friday, to threaten the $70 level. If we get a daily close well above $70, then it is likely that we go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the $74 level. On the downside, the $67.50 level is significant support, and therefore I think that you could go looking towards that as a “floor the market.” As long as we stay above there the market is one that you should be buying on dips and waiting for break out to add to.