EIA expects higher natural gas prices as production reductions remain following Hurricane Ida
EIA expects higher natural gas prices as production reductions remain following Hurricane Ida. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects that natural gas prices will remain higher in the coming months following Hurricane Ida. In its September Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA forecast fourth-quarter Henry Hub spot prices to average $4.00 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), a 16% increase from its August forecast.beef2live.com
Comments / 0