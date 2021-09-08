Experts Establish International Criteria for Type 2 Diabetes Remission

A new NHS study has found that more people are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes due to weight gained during lockdown.The research shows that people asking the NHS for help with losing weight are on average 2.27kg heavier than those who started the programme before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.The weight gain is most significant among people under the age of 40 who are enrolling on the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme (DPP). This group is, on average, around 3.6kg heavier than people who enrolled in the programme in the three years prior to the public health...