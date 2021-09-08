CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts Establish International Criteria for Type 2 Diabetes Remission

 5 days ago
Diabetes is typically thought of as a chronic condition. But now, experts are saying this may not be the case—people with type 2 diabetes can go into "remission." The Endocrine Society, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, Diabetes UK, and the American Diabetes Association combined forces to release guidelines around the term. According to their statement, people with type 2 diabetes should be considered in remission after sustaining normal blood sugar levels for three months or more.

