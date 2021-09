Now that a significant portion of the public has been vaccinated for COVID-19, insurance companies are reconsidering their stance on fee waivers. Early in the pandemic, insurance companies waived fees associated with treating the virus. Now, with the availability of vaccines and the belief those who continue to go unvaccinated will remain unvaccinated into the future coupled with the high costs of COVID-19 treatments, has caused many in the industry to reconsider their previous stance.