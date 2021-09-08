CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees legend Derek Jeter inducted into Hall of Fame: 'It's been a hell of a ride'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonor. Respect. Humility. Derek Jeter played all the hits during his Hall of Fame induction speech on Wednesday, delivering the exact type of speech one would expect from the dignified Yankee captain. “This is a game that requires sacrifice, discipline and focus,” Jeter told the audience, which included famous friends...

Celebritiesthespun.com

Throwback: Hannah Jeter’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Before Hannah Jeter was married to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, she was Hannah Davis, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Hannah Jeter, then Hannah Davis, made her debut in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2013. The supermodel, who married Derek Jeter in 2016, made her debut in...
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing attend Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame ceremony

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The stars came out for Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction. Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing were among the non-baseball dignitaries who where in attendance Wednesday at the Clark Sports Center as Jeter was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. In front of a lawn that...
Baseballthefocus.news

Who is Derek Jeter's wife? Player enters Hall Of Fame

New York Yankees star Derek Jeter will finally be inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame after being elected in 2020. It’s likely his wife, Hannah, will be at the ceremony, so here’s everything we know about the Yankee wife. Covid has delayed everything around the globe: film and TV,...
FanSided

New York Yankees: The trash talk between Derek Jeter and Yogi Berra

When you play for the New York Yankees, the bar is simply set a little bit higher. After all, when your franchise has captured 27 World Championships, finishing second is not looked upon well. That expectation of winning is passed down throughout the Yankees organization as well. As Derek Jeter...
MLBdefector.com

Please Explain To Me What The Hell Aaron Boone Is Trying To Say About Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today; it’s an occasion for reflecting on and praising the great longtime Yankees shortstop. Much of the praise will be well-deserved: for his longevity, his consistency, his canny baserunning, the sheer number of important games and moments that involved him; for the time he did the cool thing in the 2001 ALDS where he cut off the errant throw from right field and flipped it to the catcher to steal a run from the Oakland Athletics; for his lifetime .310 batting average in an era whose hitting conventions looked more favorably on his brand of situational opposite-field slap-singling (all polite ways of saying he did not hit with much power). Hopefully not much of it will be for his defense, which was atrocious. None of it, I feel confident asserting, will be weirder than that offered to the New York Times by Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who played alongside Jeter in 2003:
NESN

Twitter Can’t Believe ‘Respect Kid’ Was Derek Jeter’s Nephew All Along

We say this without exaggeration: Derek Jeter might have the most internet-famous nephew of all time. Twitter erupted in surprise Wednesday, as users collectively learned the kid who tipped his cap to the New York Yankees legend in his last game at Yankee Stadium actually is Jeter’s nephew. He was just a toddler in 2014 when he showed his “RE2PECT” to his uncle and became an internet meme.
Cleveland.com

Yankees star Derek Jeter joins Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and Marvin Miller in Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremonies

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Derek Jeter was simply Derek Jeter on his special day — smooth as silk. On a cloudy Wednesday afternoon with the temperature in the 70s and a few sprinkles in the air and adoring fans chanting his name, the former New York Yankees star shortstop and captain was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after a long wait necessitated by the pandemic.
MLBchatsports.com

A personal journey to Cooperstown for Derek Jeter’s induction

Editor’s Note: Michael Vivalo had the honor of being on the ground at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for this week’s induction ceremony. Here is his story from a day all Yankees fans will remember forever. A sea of pinstriped number 2 jerseys filled the great lawn...
FanSided

ClutchPoints

FanSided

