The Matrix 4 trailer dropped on Thursday, and it may be the best minute I spent this week. Elliotte Friedman reported that Tyler Bozak has narrowed his choices to a couple of teams and wondering if the Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the choices. He also stirred the NHL trade chatter on Tomas Hertl. We opined the Penguins core is being tasked to save themselves in a “show me” year. Did Anaheim offer John Gibson for Jack Eichel and get shot down, and our newest network beat writer asked if there is life after Marc-Andre Fleury?