Waukon volleyball wins two more duals, falls in three matches at NH Tourney

The Waukon volleyball team continued its undefeated start to the 2021 season in dual match play this past week before being handed its first losses of the season while playing in its first tournament action this fall. The volleyball Tribe’s unblemished dual match start continued in a home triangular event Monday, August 30, when the Lady Indians first swept Riceville in two sets, 25-11 and 25-15, before doing likewise to Kee, 25-11 and 25-7.