CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waukon, IA

Kee volleyball team opens season with pair of losses at Waukon triangular, bounces back to sweep Wauzeka-Steuben

Clayton County Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kee volleyball team got its 2021 underway at a pair of locations that begin with “W,” as the Lady Hawks played at both Waukon Monday, August 30 and at Wauzeka-Steuben in Wisconsin Thursday, September 2. Although the Lady Hawks’ season didn’t necessarily begin with that same “W” fate in the win-loss column after a pair of first-night sweeps, they wrapped up their week’s action reversing that trend to end up with an early-season match record of 1-2.

waukonstandard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riceville, IA
State
Wisconsin State
City
Decorah, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Waukon, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Kee Volleyball#Waukon Triangular#The Lady Hawks#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has a new sweetheart: 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu. The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set victory on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy