Kee volleyball team opens season with pair of losses at Waukon triangular, bounces back to sweep Wauzeka-Steuben

The Kee volleyball team got its 2021 underway at a pair of locations that begin with “W,” as the Lady Hawks played at both Waukon Monday, August 30 and at Wauzeka-Steuben in Wisconsin Thursday, September 2. Although the Lady Hawks’ season didn’t necessarily begin with that same “W” fate in the win-loss column after a pair of first-night sweeps, they wrapped up their week’s action reversing that trend to end up with an early-season match record of 1-2.