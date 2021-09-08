Waukon girls golf coach Kathy McMillan holds the plaque she recently received for being named the Mike Henderson District Coach of the Year by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association for Class 2A District 4 following the 2021 golf season this past spring. McMillan guided the Lady Indians to a 14-4 season record this past spring that included an 8-2 mark in Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) play that placed the golf Tribe second in those final NEIC standings, the same place the Lady Indians also finished at the NEIC Tournament, with both of those runner-up finishes coming behind multi-year defending NEIC Champion New Hampton. McMillan also led the golf Tribe to the Class 2A Region 4B team championship this spring, and they came within a fifth-golfer tie-breaker of qualifying as a team for the Class 2A State Tournament, with McMillan having senior Emily Clark qualify as an individual for this year’s season grand finale. Submitted photo.