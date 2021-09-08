CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon, IA

Waukon football team bounces back from season-opening loss to post first win at Decorah in over a decade, 15-0

 5 days ago

After opening the 2021 season with one of its most difficult losses in recent memory, Waukon Indian football pride was quickly restored on a drizzly Friday night, September 3 at Decorah as Waukon rebounded from that season-opening loss with a 15-0 victory over the host Vikings. It was believed to be Waukon’s first win at Decorah since 2006 and its first shut-out of the Vikings since the fall of 2007, although the two teams have not matched up in five of those seasons during that past timeframe.

