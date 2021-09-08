Generac Power Systems (GNRC) Forms Grid Services Group

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Saint-Herblain (France), September 13, 2021 – Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, today announced that it has received a termination notice from the UK Government (“HMG”) in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. The contract provides HMG with the right to terminate. HMG has alleged that the Company is in breach of its obligations under the Supply Agreement, but the Company strenuously denies this.