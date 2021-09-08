CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Generac Power Systems (GNRC) Forms Grid Services Group

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) today announced the formation of a new group called Generac Grid Services. In addition, Bud Vos, currently president of Enbala Power Networks, a Generac subsidiary, has been named president – Generac Grid Services, and will now report to Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnrc#Power Grid#Standby Power#Power Plants#Generac Power Systems#Gnrc Rrb#Streetinsider Premium#Generac Grid Services#Enbala Power Networks#Pwrcell#Concerto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Generac Acquires Apricity Code, Off Grid Energy For Undisclosed Sum

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) has acquired Apricity Code Corporation and Off Grid Energy Ltd for undisclosed financial terms. Apricity Code is an advanced engineering and product design company located in Bend, Oregon. Generac expects this addition to accelerate its efforts to provide a broader energy technology portfolio. Off Grid...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Starts Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) at Underperform

Wolfe Research analyst Steve Fleishma initiates coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) with a Underperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Genesee, WIBiz Times

New Generac technology allows customers to sell power back to the grid

A new technology that Generac Power Systems integrated with several of its products will allow customers to sell power back to the grid to make money and offset their energy costs. Called “Smart Grid Ready,” the technology was added to its home standby generators, commercial and industrial generators as well...
Energy Industrynatureworldnews.com

How Solar Power Can Provide Up to 40% of the US' Energy by 2035

When it comes to renewable energy, the United States has not always had a sterling image. Although most Americans think more urgent action is needed to combat climate change, politicians have vetoed even the most innocuous measures to address the issue instead of repealing hundreds of environmental regulations. Although the...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Aureus Energy Services at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Aureus Energy Services provides a wide variety of water and fluid related solutions across North America. We take pride in delivering safe and efficient operations and continue to build our company with repeat customers while always welcoming new business.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Diversified Energy Company at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Diversified Energy Company is an independent energy company focused on acquiring and enhancing primarily natural gas producing assets and related midstream infrastructure in the US onshore, with current operations in the Appalachia Basin and the central US states of Louisiana and Texas.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Tops Q1 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) reported Q1 EPS of $0.27, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $104.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $100.9 million.
Industryhawaiitelegraph.com

Prysmian Group and Exelon Pilot E3X(R) Grid-Enhancing Technology as Cost-Effective Method to Expand Transmission Capacity

Innovative Robotic Technology Applies Heat-Dissipating E3X® Coating to Existing Overhead Power Lines. HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, and Exelon, a Fortune 100 company that serves more than 10 million customers through its six electric and gas utilities, have partnered to pilot a new grid-enhancing technology - application of heat-dissipating E3X® coating on existing power lines. This new application process of the E3X technology will increase capacity for utilities on in-service overhead power lines and enable more power, including from sustainable sources, to be delivered across existing transmission grids.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Appointment of Non-executive Chairman

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.(“Falcon” or “Company”) 13 September 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Nally as Non-executive Chairman and to the Board of the Company, with immediate effect, replacing Joachim Conrad who will remain on the Board as a Non-executive Director.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

HIVE Blockchain Provides Expansion Update and New Nasdaq Ticker

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Huge Growth of Military Truck Market by 2027 | Oshkosh Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, IVECO S.p.A

The updated report on the Military Truck market gives a precise analysis of the value chain assessment for the review period of 2021 to 2027. The research includes an exhaustive evaluation of the administration of the key market companies and their revenue-generating business strategies adopted by them to drive sustainable business. The report further enlists the market shortcomings, stability, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities for the projected timeframe.
Public HealthStreetInsider.com

Valneva Receives Notice of Termination of COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreement by UK Government

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Saint-Herblain (France), September 13, 2021 – Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, today announced that it has received a termination notice from the UK Government (“HMG”) in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. The contract provides HMG with the right to terminate. HMG has alleged that the Company is in breach of its obligations under the Supply Agreement, but the Company strenuously denies this.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In week 36 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 200,630,000 ISK. See further details below:. DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase price. 6.9.202110:02:441,700,00025.2042,840,000. 6.9.202115:02:28300,00025.307,590,000. 7.9.202110:03:55200,00025.305,060,000. 7.9.202110:09:471,500,00025.3037,950,000.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,520,359 (all ordinary shares) Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,520,359 (all relating to ordinary shares) Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) PT Raised to $340 at Canaccord Genuity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley raised the price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) to $340.00 (from $300.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Zscaler reported strong Q4 results with revenue,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy