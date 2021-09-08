CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truly Not Good: The Boston Beer Company (SAM) Sinks After Withdrawing 2021 Guidance on Hard Seltzer Demand Trend Uncertainties

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) shares fell 9% after-hours Wednesday after the alcoholic beverage company withdrew its 2021 guidance issued on July 22 as the market for hard seltzer products continues to experience decelerating growth trends and the uncertainty about the demand trends is expected to remain till the end of 2021.

