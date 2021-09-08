After-Hours Stock Movers 09/08: (CRDF) (PRQR) (LULU) Higher; (SAM) (ABM) (GME) Lower (more...)
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF) 21.6% HIGHER; announced new data from its lead clinical program evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab for second-line treatment of patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0