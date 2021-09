High prices and low rates are driving the mortgage refinance boom, according to this infographic. In the United States, a combination of record low mortgage rates and rising housing values has resulted in a rise in mortgage refinances. Mortgage originations nearly reached $1.2 trillion in Q4 2020, according to Equifax data supplied by the New York Federal Reserve, with refinances accounting for roughly 60% of that total. According to Freddie Mac, current homeowners refinancing their debt accounted for 70% of $1.3 trillion in mortgage originations in the first three months of 2021, indicating that the refinance boom is still going strong.