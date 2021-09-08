With a Dancing Robot and Autonomous Submarine, U of I’s Robotics Program is Settling into Its New Space

This story by Greg Mason was published in The Spokesman-Review on Sept. 7. The first law of robotics, according to science fiction, is that robots may never harm a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. The first “rule” of robotics in John Shovic’s classes at the University of Idaho, meanwhile, is much less ominous. “Robots are dumb,” said Shovic, a professor in robotics and artificial intelligence. “Robots can’t do anything without software controlling them.” Read more.