Public Safety

Motorcycle stolen while man works at Rally’s

By Jeremy Hogan
bloomingtonian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man reported Tuesday that his motorcycle was stolen while he worked at Rally’s fast-food restaurant, according to Bloomington Police Dept. Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police were dispatched to the restaurant in the 500 block of S. Walnut around 12:51 a.m. when a 2005 red and white (with purple wheels) Yamaha R1 was discovered missing. It’s believed the motorcycle was stolen between 10:50 p.m. Monday night, and 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

