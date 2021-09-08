Motorcycle stolen while man works at Rally’s

Homicide detectives are investigating an auto accident that occurred on Aug. 20 at 11:05 p.m. in New Hyde Park. According to detectives, Heriberto Ramirez Ortiz, 41 of New Hyde Park, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle and was headed southbound on New Hyde Park Road when he collided with a 18-year-old male driver who was driving a Toyota Rav 4. The Toyota Rav 4 was turning left while heading northbound on New Hyde Park Road near Plaza Avenue. The driver of the Toyota Rav 4 did not report any injuries. Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. An investigation is ongoing and no other details are being released at this time, including the name of the Toyota driver.