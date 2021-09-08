Motorcycle stolen while man works at Rally’s
A man reported Tuesday that his motorcycle was stolen while he worked at Rally’s fast-food restaurant, according to Bloomington Police Dept. Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police were dispatched to the restaurant in the 500 block of S. Walnut around 12:51 a.m. when a 2005 red and white (with purple wheels) Yamaha R1 was discovered missing. It’s believed the motorcycle was stolen between 10:50 p.m. Monday night, and 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021.bloomingtonian.com
