Just over a week into September, the airline industry is coming off of a summer that was, considering the circumstances, a successful one. The air travel recovery accelerated as June, July, and August brought people who had been cooped at home out into the world to see the national parks, beaches and reconnect with old family and friends they had not seen in months. Now, with schools back in session, offices starting to reopen, and the rise of variants threatening to upend travel, the outlook is a little uncertain. However, September is providing a snapshot of what the travel environment this fall could look like.