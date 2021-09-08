CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivanhoe, MN

Sharron Steffes

marshallradio.net
 5 days ago

Sharron Steffes, age 82, of Ivanhoe, MN passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Hendricks Community Hospital in Hendricks, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am on Friday, September 10th at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ivanhoe, MN. Visitation will be 5 to 7pm on Thursday, September 9th at the Houseman Visitation Center in Ivanhoe with a prayer service at 7pm. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Ivanhoe.

