Sharron Steffes, age 82, of Ivanhoe, MN passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Hendricks Community Hospital in Hendricks, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am on Friday, September 10th at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ivanhoe, MN. Visitation will be 5 to 7pm on Thursday, September 9th at the Houseman Visitation Center in Ivanhoe with a prayer service at 7pm. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Ivanhoe.