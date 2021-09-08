Alan Breja
Alan James Breja, 54, of Dubuque and formerly of Vining, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home in Dubuque unexpectedly following a sudden illness. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. Visitation will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home.www.tamatoledonews.com
