9/11 Memorial Service and Hill Climb

The Jackson Hole emergency response community will continue to hold the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony on the Town Square at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Emergency responders climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, to save lives and to make sure no one was left behind. On September 11, 2021, Jackson Hole emergency responders will hike Josie’s to Snow King to remember that selfless act of courage. The climb is not timed, but a way to honor and remember those that gave their lives so that others may live.