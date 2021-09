Luz Maria Chavarria Guillen, age 86, of Canby, MN, passed away at her home in Canby on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN with Rev. LeRoy Hopper officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be Saturday, September 11th one hour prior to the service. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby is entrusted with the arrangements.