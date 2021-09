In the end it was the perfect murder. It was brilliantly planned, ruthlessly executed and the luckless victim probably didn't see it coming.Wheelchair rugby – or ‘Murderball’ as it is more widely known – has long been the hottest ticket at the Tokyo Paralympics and the exclusive preserve of the United States, Australia and New Zealand.Since its debut in 1996, no European has made the podium, Great Britain losing in the bronze-medal match three times.They arrived here with little expectations and they leave as improbable Paralympic champions, thanks to a thrilling 54-49 victory over the United States.On another day of...