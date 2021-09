Wealthy countries have hogged Covid-19 vaccines, providing a glaring illustration of how unfair the world can be. While 57% of people in high-income countries had received at least one dose of vaccine by Aug. 30, the figure in low-income countries was just 2%, according to the United Nations. Health advocates worry that the imbalance will be aggravated by plans in wealthy countries to provide booster shots to fully inoculated people to combat the super-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The uneven distribution -- which many scientists say will likely prolong the global health crisis -- has prompted proposals to expand production of Covid shots, reallocate rich countries’ excess doses, and ensure vaccines are deployed more equitably in future pandemics.