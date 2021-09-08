CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aducanumab: a new treatment for Alzheimer’s – a free September webinar

While Alzheimer’s disease was first diagnosed 115 years ago, it wasn’t until 2021 that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first medication designed to address the underlying biology of Alzheimer’s. That medication, aducanumab, will be the subject of a free webinar, New Advances in Alzheimer’s Treatments, offered in September by the Alzheimer’s Association.

