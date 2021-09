Texas got its first taste of life in the SEC on Saturday night — albeit sour — as the Longhorns were trounced 41-20 by Arkansas at Razorback Stadium. Many neutral college football fans found humor in the Longhorn loss, while Texas fans certainly did not. Plenty joked that Texas might want to reconsider its decision to jump ship from the Big 12 to the SEC, following what was a raucous night in Fayetteville.