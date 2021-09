Nature photographers love Antarctica for its endless opportunities for picturesque snaps. It’s virtually uninhabited and is covered almost entirely by an ice sheet, giving it a unique appearance like nowhere else on Earth. Giant icebergs are floating all around; in fact, the largest iceberg in the world broke from Antarctica’s Rhone Shelf last May. The unusual midnight sun means that there are months every year when the sun doesn’t set. Due to its climate and remote location, there are no permanent residents of Antarctica—the only people you’ll see are possibly scientists or fellow cruisers on expedition. This absence of people makes photographs and nature viewing even more striking. In addition to the ice, Antarctica has beautiful mountains as well that you can spot peeking through the ice or even without snow.