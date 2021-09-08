CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

High Maternal Lipid Levels Tied to Congenital Heart Disease in Offspring

By Lisa Rapaport
Medscape News
 5 days ago

(Reuters Health) - Women with high lipid levels during early pregnancy are at increased risk for having offspring with congenital heart disease, a new study suggests. Researchers examined data on blood lipid levels during pregnancy for 230 women whose children had congenital heart disease and 381 women whose children without this birth defect. All the women had fasting blood draws during their first prenatal visit, between 8 and 14 weeks gestation.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congenital Heart Disease#Lipid#Study Group#Gestational Diabetes#Reuters Health#The Children S Hospital#Fudan University#Acta Obstetricia Et#Fallot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Country
China
Related
Drinksthefreshtoast.com

Drinking This Every Day Can Reduce Your Odds Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and is heavily impacted by what we eat and drink. Heart disease has the unfortunate distinction of being the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. The condition envelops a variety of diseases that range from strokes to high blood pressure. But factoring in this particular drink into your lifestyle can reduce your odds of having a stroke, at least according to a new study.
San Diego, CAstudyfinds.org

Your eyes may reveal whether or not you have heart disease

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Cardiovascular disease may produce a biomarker that doctors can find in an eye exam, a recent study finds. Researchers at the Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health say an optical coherence tomography scan (or OCT) may be able to detect cardiovascular disease via tiny lesions in a person’s retina.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

Missing link explains how heart disease can start in the gut

We’ve all heard the experts say time and again that a Western-style, high-fat diet can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease. To keep our hearts healthy and strong, they advise us to avoid “bad” fats, particularly chemically manufactured trans fats like those found in hydrogenated oils. These trans fats can increase our levels of LDL “bad” cholesterol and lower the amount of HDL “good” cholesterol.
Healthscitechdaily.com

New Research Strengthens Links Between Red Meat and Heart Disease

An observational study in nearly 20,000 individuals has found that greater intake of red and processed meat is associated with worse heart function. The research is presented at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2021, an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).[1]. “Previous studies have shown links between greater...
Diseases & Treatmentsaappublications.org

Congenital and Perinatal Tuberculosis

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. This review discusses the recent literature (2006–2020) about the epidemiology, clinical presentation, diagnosis, and management...
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Longer duration diabetes, prediabetes increase heart failure risk

Diabetes duration, including prediabetes, is independently associated with risk for incident heart failure, with greater risks for women and Black adults, according to data presented at the Heart in Diabetes CME Conference. “Most clinicians are familiar with the concept of ‘pack-years of smoking,’ which captures both burden of smoking —...
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Ultra-processed food is linked to heart disease, study confirms

In a new study from the University of Athens, researchers found weekly consumption of ultra-processed food is linked with an increased risk of heart disease. Ultra-processed food refers to a wide range of products such as mass produced bread, ready meals, fast foods, sweets and desserts, salty snacks, breakfast cereals, reconstituted meat including chicken and fish nuggets, instant noodles and soups, tinned vegetables with added salt, sugar-coated dried fruit, sodas and sweetened beverages.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Signs of Dementia Are Written in the Blood

Summary: Researchers identified 33 metabolic compounds in blood samples that differed between those with dementia and cognitively healthy older adults. 7 of the metabolites were elevated in dementia patients, while 26 were at lower levels compared to samples of those without dementia. Elevating levels of those metabolites could have a neuroprotective effect against dementia.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Can Slash Your Dementia Risk in Half, Says Study

Genetics are what they are—you can't change them. Unfortunately, your genes are one of the primary risk factors for dementia and other forms of cognitive decline. However, there are things you can do to keep memory disorders at bay. And, according to a recent study, one of them can cut your risk of dementia in half, regardless of whether you are genetically predisposed to dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public HealthMedscape News

Liver Involvement in Children With SARS-COV-2 Infection

Adriana Perez MD; Amanda Cantor MD; Bryan Rudolph MD, MPH; Jonathan Miller MD; Debora Kogan-Liberman MD; Qi Gao PhD; Bernardo Da Silva; Kara G. Margolis MD; Nadia Ovchinsky MD, MBA; Mercedes Martinez MD. Abstract and Introduction. Background and Aims: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) associated acute liver injury (ALI)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy