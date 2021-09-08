High Maternal Lipid Levels Tied to Congenital Heart Disease in Offspring
(Reuters Health) - Women with high lipid levels during early pregnancy are at increased risk for having offspring with congenital heart disease, a new study suggests. Researchers examined data on blood lipid levels during pregnancy for 230 women whose children had congenital heart disease and 381 women whose children without this birth defect. All the women had fasting blood draws during their first prenatal visit, between 8 and 14 weeks gestation.www.medscape.com
