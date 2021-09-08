Venice 2021: David Gordon Green's Horror Sequel 'Halloween Kills'

"I wanna be still, the way I want to get still." 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie, very dark comedy titled Killing Eleanor, which premiered at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival and St. Louis Film Festival last year. A new film from director Rich Newey, this off-beat dramedy involves two women who strike up a friendship and a deal to help each other get through, or get out of, life. A terminally-ill old lady convinces a self-destructive pain killer addict to help kill her, in exchange for clean urine. Their right to die odyssey is filled with complications as Eleanor's past and Natalie's lies catch up with them. Uultimately, helping Eleanor die with dignity might just teach Natalie to live with dignity. Annika Marks co-stars with Jenny O'Hara, and with a cast including Jane Kaczmarek, Betsy Brandt, Thomas Sadoski, Camryn Manheim, and Chris Mulkey. Seems like this might be a worthwhile indie gem waiting to be discovered.