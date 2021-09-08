COA Patient Navigator

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Concord Council on Aging (COA) is seeking volunteers who can assist older adults obtain the information they need to manage their health, improve their quality of life, and live independently in the community. The COA is starting a “Patient Navigator” program where new volunteers will be required to complete five hours of comprehensive training before being assigned to work with a senior member of the community. Valerie Boggia, Geriatric Health Nurse at the COA, will coordinate the program.

