We all know that eating real, whole foods is good for your body, and eating too much processed food isn’t healthy. This sounds very simple in theory, but it’s not always as easy to implement. This is because junk food is literally engineered to be addictive. Food in general stimulates the reward system in our brain. However, junk food takes this process to a whole other level. When we indulge in treats, dopamine, aka, the feel-good chemical is released in our brain. While this seems harmless, modern junk food is able to give the brain a reward that is much more powerful than whole, nutritious foods. Essentially, in terms of dopamine reward, eating an apple does not give you the same pleasure as eating a pint of ice cream. This unbalanced reward system encourages your body to crave more unhealthy foods.