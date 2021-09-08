Appliance repair fills area need

Alluring Lakefront open concept 4bd/2.5 home with Dock, Bulkhead and Ski Lift. Exceptional Sunrise views to be fully appreciated on a newly permitted expanded Cedar Deck. Indoor/Outdoor pass thru window ideal for grilling. Recently painted exterior, Central Ac. Brand new stainless steel appliances and Granite Counter Tops with Bkfst Bar seating for 5+,2 Ktch Pantries and loads of storage. Newer bath fixtures, Super strong water pressure, Wood burning FP, Finished daylight basement w/family room. Inground sprinkler and security system, Extra parking,50 amp and water hookups for RV. Access to private boat launch. Walking distance to downtown/Schools, Access to McCosh Waterpark/Farmers Mkt/Concerts/city fireworks by foot/Paddleboard or Jetski.
