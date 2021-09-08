Appliance repair fills area need

Seattle Parks and Recreation encourages the community to participate in designing the new play area for Bitter Lake. Please join us at the play area on Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to noon to review the schematic design and provide input on play equipment. Bitter Lake Play Area is located just south of the community center at 13035 Linden Ave. N. If you are unable to join us in person, please participate by taking this short survey. https://seattle.surveymonkey.com/r/BitterLakePlay.