Timely rainfall boosts area crops

I live in Aurora and it seems as if rain seems to “split” and go north or south of Aurora on a regular basis. Is there a reason, or am I imagining this?. You may not be imagining it for a short time, perhaps a few weeks or more, but averaged over a longer period of time it just isn’t true. Precipitation statistics for the Chicago area bear this out: Aurora is not is a “dry zone,” and neither is any particular spot in the Chicago area. With the exception of certain kinds of precipitation events that do have preferences for specific areas, such as lake-effect snow in the winter, precipitation falls across the Chicago area in equal amounts, averaged over a sufficiently long period of time. Rain may miss Aurora occasionally, but not in the long haul.