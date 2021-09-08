CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Timely rainfall boosts area crops

By Samantha Bernt, samantha@sewardindependent.com
milfordtimes.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a summer of mostly dry heat and high temperatures, Jenny Rees with the Eastern NE Research & Extension Center, said the cooler temperatures and rain have ‘been a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...

www.milfordtimes.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Olympia, WAOlympian

Olympia area goes nearly three months without substantial rainfall

Olympia has had a remarkably dry 85 days, and it looks like rain won’t come until the later half of September. The region saw a record 71-day dry streak between June 16 and Aug. 25 that was only interrupted by a barely measurable 0.01 inches of rain on Aug. 26, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

Timely rains yield exceptional crops in Eastern Corn Belt

For much of the growing season, we have been worrying about dryness in the Midwest. Anecdotal evidence has held that much of the prime U.S. growing area for corn and soybeans has been too dry. The exception has been in the east. Now, as the crop is getting wrapped up...
Iowa Statekciiradio.com

Widespread Rainfall Beneficial for Iowa Crops

Several days of rainfall helped many drought areas in the state and allowed farmers only 4.4 days for suitable fieldwork last week, according to the latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included harvesting hay, oats and corn silage and producers...
Environmentlakercountry.com

Remnants of Ida to Bring Rainfall to the Area

We are watching the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the region, and that will bring with it rainfall that could be heavy at times today. There could be potential flooding issues for some areas…. This Flash Flood Watch including most of Kentucky with the exception of the western counties....
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Summary of the remnants of Ida through our area & rainfall numbers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our area is no stranger to remnant hurricanes and tropical storms. In fact, historically these remnant tropical systems have in some cases led to widespread flooding disasters in our area. Not all remnant tropical systems are devastating. They can in some cases bring much needed rain...
Dallas County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Some Rainfall Helps In The Raccoon Valley Radio-Listening Area

There has been some improvements in drought conditions for the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, the northeastern half of Greene County continues to be in a severe drought, while the southeastern portion of Guthrie County and the majority of Dallas and Greene counties are in a moderate drought. Additionally, the majority of Guthrie County and the southeastern corner of Dallas County are abnormally dry.
Marshalltown, IA1230kfjb.com

Still Way Behind In Rainfall

While we received some decent rain last week…officially 1.38 inches…in Marshalltown, the community is still way behind normal for rainfall. As of yesterday, Marshalltown is over 13 inches of rain below normal, keeping the county in drought condition heading into September.
Evansville, IN14news.com

On Alert: Heavy Rainfall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Ida made landfall along in southern Louisiana as a Cat 4 storm. Ida will weaken as it moves north out of Louisiana into Mississippi today then Ida will turn northeast through central Tennessee on Tuesday. A cold front will shape our weather as it draws...
Atmore, ALAtmore Advance

Heavy rainfall slated for area through Monday

Heavy rainfall will be produced through Monday from Hurricane Ida across southeast Louisiana, coasal Mississippi and southwestern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. Results of the rainfall are life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts, according to the NWS’s 10 p.m. update. A flash flood watch...
KCRA.com

Sacramento area gets 1st rainfall since March, lightning flashes across sky

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People in the Sacramento area were waking up to slick streets with the area experiencing the first significant rainfall since March 18. The storm system has been tracking west to east with the bulk of it affecting the overnight hours, Meteorologist Tamara Berg said. This content is...
Aurora, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Rainfall frequency in Aurora, IL

I live in Aurora and it seems as if rain seems to “split” and go north or south of Aurora on a regular basis. Is there a reason, or am I imagining this?. You may not be imagining it for a short time, perhaps a few weeks or more, but averaged over a longer period of time it just isn’t true. Precipitation statistics for the Chicago area bear this out: Aurora is not is a “dry zone,” and neither is any particular spot in the Chicago area. With the exception of certain kinds of precipitation events that do have preferences for specific areas, such as lake-effect snow in the winter, precipitation falls across the Chicago area in equal amounts, averaged over a sufficiently long period of time. Rain may miss Aurora occasionally, but not in the long haul.
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Expect some much needed rainfall across our area the next three days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to see some storms across our area this evening and overnight. The storms will mostly affect counties to the southeast. More storms will roll into our area overnight Thursday. One final chance of rain will occur throughout the day on Friday, before things dry out for the weekend and next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy