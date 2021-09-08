CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ep. 58: Teaching and Learning in (Another) Fluid Fall

By 2012 Election
Inside Higher Ed
 5 days ago

Most of us had hoped for a lot more stability this fall, but here we are. For those of you involved in teaching and learning at your colleges and universities, that means continuing to live in that sometimes uncomfortable space you’ve inhabited for the last 18 months: Will my class have to go remote tomorrow? Have I designed my course to withstand that kind of disruption? Can I be effective no matter what setting we’re in?

CollegesInside Higher Ed

Reshaping the Future of Tutoring

Much has been written about the “return to normal” expected across college campuses this fall. Students are again filling lecture halls, and courses have migrated back to the physical classroom after 18 months online. The hope is that we’ll get past the worst of the Delta variant and the academic challenges and anxieties that have defined the COVID-19 pandemic -- lack of connection, support, engagement -- will ultimately become worries of the past.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Obstacles on the Path to Degrees

SDI Productions/iStock/Getty Images Plus — Anew study argues that Latinx students disproportionately fear taking on student loan debt and face transportation challenges, which both pose formidable obstacles to completing college. The mixed-method study from the University of North Carolina’s School of Law and UnidosUS, a Latinx civil rights organization, is...
Inside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

Lateral Thinking and ‘A Brief History of Motion’. Why learning about the history of wheeled transportation may help us think about the future of higher education. September 7, 2021 — How to innovate without impoverishing a higher education. ‘A Socialist, and Yet, a Smart Shopper’. September 7, 2021. Consumer tips...
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

#RealCollege designation to help CLC students affected by COVID-19

Central Lakes College was named to the #RealCollege Institutional Capacity-Building Cohort by The Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice. CLC is one of 27 higher education institutions in the country named to the cohort. The program is designed to assist colleges and universities in retaining students who need food...
Career Development & AdviceInside Higher Ed

Career Advice

Representatives of 500 Women Scientists, GeoLatinas and LatinXinBME issue a call to action, highlighting 10 key practices. What happens, Pedro Pérez asks, when Latino students sit docilely and simply accept that it’s the norm for others to not even truly acknowledge their given names?. September 9, 2021. Representatives of 500...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Liberty U Nears 1,000 COVID-19 Cases This Semester

Liberty University is nearing 1,000 total cases of COVID-19 this semester, almost as many as it had during the entire fall 2020 semester. The university has had 863 cases among students and 120 among faculty and staff members, for a total of 983, according to the Liberty dashboard. Liberty has...
EducationFauquier Times-Democrat

IN BRIEF: Education news

LFCC cybersecurity degree program achieves ABET accreditation. Lord Fairfax Community College has received Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity to accreditation by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology Computing Accreditation Commission. The accreditation is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2019, and remains in effect until 2026. It is the only community college program in Virginia to receive such accreditation.
Honolulu, HImidpac.edu

This is Deeper Learning

As the weeks progress, youʻll notice more often in the teachersʻ blogs the good beginnings of inquiries sprouting from social studies or science concepts taught at different grade levels. The concepts are broad in scope but the learning will be deep, unlike the traditional practice of skimming the surface rather than immersion in an idea. This is deeper learning.
EducationPosted by
The Guardian

STEM Graduate

STEM Graduate - Academic Mentor | Finchley, Barnet. A passionate high achieving STEM Graduate is required to assist in an ‘Outstanding’ Secondary school. This STEM Graduate role is perfect for top achieving graduate ready to kick start their careers into teaching! Due to increased demand across Finchley, Barnet we are looking to receive applications from graduates who wish to become Academic Mentors within the following subject areas: Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

A Leg Up for Diverse Adult Learners

Complete College America, an advocacy organization focused on closing equity gaps in graduation rates, recently launched a new initiative to boost college completion for adult learners at predominantly and historically Black community colleges. The two-year project will work with a cohort of 25 to 30 institutions to assess how they...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

When Did Supporting the GRE Become Being Antidiversity?

Like so many topics in today’s society, the role of standardized tests in admissions has become polarizing. Somewhere along the way, being pro-standardized testing began to mean you are antidiversity. The call to “do away with the GRE” is positioned as supporting equity in education for underrepresented groups. Let me be crystal clear: this is not true. As someone who vehemently believes in improving diversity and equity in higher education, I stand behind the use of assessments, and I also know the critical importance in diversifying the tools available for learners along their journeys.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Colleges Ramp Up Internship Resources

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images — When Shreeya Aranake’s internship was canceled during her sophomore year, just as the pandemic took hold, she felt lost. “I was more sad about my internship being canceled than I was worried about the pandemic, which I think speaks to how slowly I was processing the whole thing,” she said.
thecitymenus.com

UWG Recognized As College of Distinction for Fifth Straight Year

For the fifth consecutive year, the University of West Georgia has been recognized by Colleges of Distinction, an organization that awards institutions committed to excellence in higher education. UWG’s College of Education, Richards College of Business and Tanner Health System School of Nursing (THSSON) have each been honored for the...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Friday Fragments

Piece in The Wall Street Journal earlier this week about the declining share of college students who are men. I followed it with reading various critiques of the piece, some of which were quite good. My quick take is that it’s frustrating to see a serious issue reduced to a...
Collegestnj.com

Time to pay for college. Are you ready?

Parents of college students starting the fall semester have come to the moment of truth — the moment when it’s time to start paying out all that money they’ve been saving and borrowing. There are some rules involved in how you spend scholarship and grant money, as well as money...
CollegesBattalion Texas AM

Campus resources: Academic success, career advising

Texas A&M offers an abundance of academic resources to ensure student success in classes while also preparing them for their future employment opportunities. There are a variety of academic resources available for student use including the University Libraries, Career Center and Office of Professional School Advising, the Academic Success Center and the University Writing Center.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Higher Education Has a Data Problem

The truest measure of any technology’s value is the return the consumer gets on their investment. On behalf of their students, colleges and universities are today spending billions on new digital tools designed to propel the rapid shift to remote and online learning. But up to this point, the returns have fallen short.

