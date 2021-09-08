Ep. 58: Teaching and Learning in (Another) Fluid Fall

Like so many topics in today’s society, the role of standardized tests in admissions has become polarizing. Somewhere along the way, being pro-standardized testing began to mean you are antidiversity. The call to “do away with the GRE” is positioned as supporting equity in education for underrepresented groups. Let me be crystal clear: this is not true. As someone who vehemently believes in improving diversity and equity in higher education, I stand behind the use of assessments, and I also know the critical importance in diversifying the tools available for learners along their journeys.