Post-Holiday Blues? Here’s How to Refocus and Rediscover Your Motivation This September
The summer holidays are officially over. While taking time away to relax, reflect and recharge has its benefits, it can be hard to return to your usual routine, particularly when working from home. If you struggle to stay motivated and productive, you’re not alone. Many professionals experience the post-holiday blues after enjoying some time off. So, what can you do to refocus and rediscover your motivation this September?www.psychreg.org
