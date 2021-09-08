COVID program understaffed, help needed
This letter is written regarding the Covid Emergency located in Rental Programs regulated by the Tribal Housing Program in Pablo. I heard about the emergency program through a friend who knew I could use some help. I quickly applied with the program. After weeks had passed and no letter or phone call from the Tribal housing of the status of my application, I decided to stop by their office and was informed at the front desk that they are understaffed and applications are backed up.www.valleyjournal.net
