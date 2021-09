South Bethlehem’s Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley COVID-19 vaccination outreach campaign just got a $100,000 boost. The nonprofit is among 150 national community-based groups receiving up to $100,000 from the CDC Foundation to promote vaccination outreach and reduce the health inequities among communities at higher risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The infusion of federal funding will allow the Hispanic Center to expand its existing work promoting vaccination access and to address vaccine hesitancy among the Lehigh Valley’s Latino, Black and immigrant communities in hopes of reducing disparities in vaccination rates in neighborhoods that have been the most impacted by the pandemic.