The beauty of fall chrysanthemums is that they are readily available

Not to sound like a sentient Pumpkin Cold Brew or anything, but it's baffling that fall isn't everyone's favorite season. Comfortingly heavy leather jackets, deep and moody manicures, and vampy lip colors all become fair game, and it's a very welcome reprieve from the sweltering, makeup-melting reality of the summer months. Regardless if you're freshly back to school or well beyond it, the other best thing about autumn is the slew of new beauty trends that start to make their appearance. We've seen a preview of what the season holds for natural hair, nail polish, and hair colors, but it's time to see what's in store for fall makeup.