When we think about the student experience in Thompson School District, we often think about the teaching and learning that takes place in our classrooms throughout the school district. This is, of course, a critical component of the educational system for our students — academic achievement, skill and experience acquisition, as well as learning, growing and development opportunities. I believe that an additional and integral part of the educational experience for our preschool through high school students also includes those extra- and co-curricular activities — from music, drama and clubs, to athletics, student leadership and activities. While I could focus on a myriad of examples at the elementary and secondary levels, I would like to take a moment to highlight one example of these experiences that is on full display nearly every Friday night during the opening months of school: Friday night football.