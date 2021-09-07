Review: ‘Kate’

On paper, “Kate” is a film with all the makings of something completely and utterly unremarkable. The plot is a mixture of all the classic “assassin seeking revenge” tropes audiences have seen for decades. The writing, for the most part, is serviceable. Outside of a couple of big names, the cast is largely compiled with actors that most audiences won’t be familiar with. And the whole thing is brought together by the filmmaker that previously directed “The Hunstman: Winter’s War.” But through some strange alchemy, all of these parts come together in “Kate” to make a film that works better than it has any right to, thanks in no small part to its charismatic leads, a heaping helping of style, and a story that is effective, surprisingly emotional and led by sober feelings of remorse and atonement.

