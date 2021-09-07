Review: ‘Kate’
Mary Elizabeth Winstead has long been overdue for the revenge thriller role she got to chew on in Kate. She’s been teasing just this sort of thing ever since Sky High, and through roles in 10 Cloverfield Lane, Death Proof, Scott Pilgrim, and most recently Gemini Man and Birds of Prey. But with the lead all to herself, Winstead kills it in another awesome female-led assassin flick in a summer packed full of them. Familiar story beats aside, the film features stylish, glossy, neon-lit action on the streets of Tokyo, given polish from director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War). If you’ve watched your share of these movies as I have you’ll dig every second of Kate, and if you haven’t, it might make you a convert.punchdrunkcritics.com
Comments / 0