Review: ‘Kate’

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Elizabeth Winstead has long been overdue for the revenge thriller role she got to chew on in Kate. She’s been teasing just this sort of thing ever since Sky High, and through roles in 10 Cloverfield Lane, Death Proof, Scott Pilgrim, and most recently Gemini Man and Birds of Prey. But with the lead all to herself, Winstead kills it in another awesome female-led assassin flick in a summer packed full of them. Familiar story beats aside, the film features stylish, glossy, neon-lit action on the streets of Tokyo, given polish from director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War). If you’ve watched your share of these movies as I have you’ll dig every second of Kate, and if you haven’t, it might make you a convert.

punchdrunkcritics.com

EW.com

Kate review: Mary Elizabeth Winstead leads Netflix's red-meat female assassin thriller

The world is full of yoga teachers and paralegals and mechanical engineers. It is less full, presumably, of female assassins. (If you've ever met one you either didn't know it, or you're dead.) And yet there has never been more of them in movies — cool-eyed executioners who slash and blast and burn their way across the screen, grinding the notion of a weaker sex beneath their boot heels and snuffing out lives like half-smoked cigarettes.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Review: 'Kate' fails to resuscitate flagging female assassin genre

Don't blame Mary Elizabeth Winstead for "Kate," the latest in an assembly line of un-killable female assassin movies (see also July's "Gunpowder Milkshake," last month's "The Protege," and that's just this summer). Winstead is never less than believable as a trained killer who is starting to mentally short circuit and is looking for a way out, a feeling to which we can all relate.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Kate' Review: A Dying Assassin Fills Her Bucket List With Blood

“You’re a Terminator,” Tokyo teen Ani (Miku Patricia Martineau) gapes to Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) after witnessing the bloodshed her kidnapper has brought down on two dozen yakuza now lying shot, stabbed, sizzled on a yakitori grill and very, very dead. Kate, the titular antihero of director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan’s vicious vengeance flick, is a grown-up child assassin trained by her mentor (Woody Harrelson) in the art of death, a fate so common among on-screen orphans that their support group could fill a church basement. Yes, she can rack up quite the Schwarzenegger-esque kill count. But Kate’s Terminator resemblance also includes her left eye’s red and distended pupil, evidence of the polonium poisoning that will kill her in 24 hours. Other symptoms of this gimmick include blistered skin, pounding eardrums, wobbly knees and an urgency to take an entire gangster clan along with her to the grave. There is no cure. There is only carnage — and to his credit, Nicolas-Troyan (“The Huntsman: Winter’s War”) keeps the hits coming.
MOVIES
primetimer.com

Woody Harrelson
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
MovieWeb

Kate Review: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Goes Savage in Underwhelming Action Thriller

Mary Elizabeth Winstead pops Yakuza skulls like bubble wrap in an action-packed, but underwhelming thriller. Kate has an elite assassin plowing through organized crime baddies in Tokyo. She's been irreversibly poisoned, has twenty-four hours to live, and wants to deliver some serious vengeance in her waning moments. Blades, blood, and bullets fly nearly nonstop throughout the film. Pure action junkies will definitely get a fix. Rote supporting characters and a glaringly obvious plot take the heat from the firepower. Frankly, I also got sick of the Japanese pop rock soundtrack. It fits the narrative, but becomes tiresome if you're not a fan of the genre.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Kate ending explained on Netflix: Who poisoned her?

Kate ending spoilers follow. Latest in the John Wick genre of action thriller ('bisexual' neon lighting, stoic but loveable assassins, a ticking clock) stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) as Kate — the titular antihero of the film. With only a day to live, Kate goes on a manhunt to find her killer with an unlikely companion – the teenage daughter of a past target.
TV SERIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Language Lessons’

In the age of COVID, some pandemic movies are better than others. A production has to adjust for new regulations and make creative decisions that could impact storytelling negatively. Many directors have resorted to zoom and video meeting platforms to make movies. Some films turned out stale and gimmicky. Language Lessons is fresh.
MOVIES
gizmostory.com

Netflix’s Kate Review: Should you Stream it or Skip it?

Netflix’s Kate was one of the awaited movies, and of course, the reason is its attractive trailer where you see those flashing lights in the background, the gun firing, and for sure not to miss the intriguing suspense. Netflix is one of the top streaming platforms when it comes to movies and shows.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Kate’: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Proves Her Action Prowess In Netflix’s Vibrant, Bloody Thriller [Review]

On paper, “Kate” is a film with all the makings of something completely and utterly unremarkable. The plot is a mixture of all the classic “assassin seeking revenge” tropes audiences have seen for decades. The writing, for the most part, is serviceable. Outside of a couple of big names, the cast is largely compiled with actors that most audiences won’t be familiar with. And the whole thing is brought together by the filmmaker that previously directed “The Hunstman: Winter’s War.” But through some strange alchemy, all of these parts come together in “Kate” to make a film that works better than it has any right to, thanks in no small part to its charismatic leads, a heaping helping of style, and a story that is effective, surprisingly emotional and led by sober feelings of remorse and atonement.
MOVIES
Empire

Gunpowder Milkshake Review

Much of Gunpowder Milkshake’s runtime is spent hearing a bell ring. Bad Times At The El Royale. Ding! Kill Bill: Volume 1. Ding! Kill Bill: Volume 2. Ding! Léon. Ding! John Wick. Ding ding ding... Jackpot? Unfortunately, not. Just the empty echo of a clang marking familiar ground. Karen Gillan...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘Encounter’

Who doesn’t love a good twist? When a movie subverts our expectations with an unexpected swerve it can be exhilarating, but it all depends on what follows being just as interesting as what came before. That’s not so much the case for Encounter, the latest film from Beast director Michael Pearce, who casts Riz Ahmed in a bit of sci-fi sleight-of-hand that offers him the chance to play a deeply complex father role, but can’t escape that the original premise carried so much more potential.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Woody Harrelson Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Woody Harrelson of Hunger Games and True Detective fame is starring in the number one film currently streaming on Netflix, Kate. According to analytics from FlixPatrol.com, Kate, a Netflix original film directed by Cedric Nicholas-Troyan that was released on Sept. 10 and stars Harrelson alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Miku Martineau is currently the top film streaming on Netflix.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Blocks 'Lucifer' From No. 1 Spot

Kate, the new action movie starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, spent its first weekend at the top of Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. chart. The fast-paced revenge thriller kept the last season of Lucifer from the top spot, with the series stuck at number two. It is not uncommon for the newest Netflix films to reach number one in their first weekend, as He's All That achieved the same in late August.
MOVIES

