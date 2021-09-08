CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How to Connect Roku to Wi-Fi Without a Remote

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you find your Roku isn't connecting to your Wi-Fi network, and you also can't seem to find your remote, you might feel completely lost on what to do. However, there is a solution, as long as you have a smartphone you control your Roku by downloading the Roku app.

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#Roku Devices#Smartphone#Connect Roku#Wi Fi Without A Remote#The Ios App Store#Home#Settings#Ip#Usb Ethernet#Roku Tv#Select Wired
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
Related
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to see who's on your Wi-Fi network

Knowing how to see who's using your Wi-Fi helps you identify intruders who are "piggybacking" on your network and getting their internet for free. Not only can this unauthorized access slow down your connection, but it also poses a security risk if the Wi-Fi thief is also able to steal your personal data or infect your network with malware.
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

This 65-inch LG 4K TV is $270 off at Best Buy

Labor Day TV sales are winding down now that the holiday weekend is over, but Best Buy is still offering some can’t miss deals on a range of excellent televisions. For example, you can get the 65-inch LG NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV for $629 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $270 off its usual price, which makes this easily one of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

All iPhones come with one hidden app that may come in handy

Apple is known for trying to make its iOS experience as easy to navigate and foolproof as possible, with all the tools for everyday use you could think of right at your fingertips. Among these tools is one particular app you may not be aware of, but which has long...
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
Cell PhonesMacworld

How Apple will (eventually) replace the iPhone

A couple of decades ago, most people probably didn’t imagine there would be a day when they would carry around an incredibly powerful piece of technology that would be utterly integral to their daily lives. Back then, cellphones had only recently become affordable (it hasn’t even been 20 years since I got my first one); the concept of fitting the internet into your pocket was still a few years away.
Cell PhonesCNET

How to mirror or cast your Android phone's screen to your TV in two easy ways

Sharing photos from a recent summer trip or joining your local gym's workout class via Zoom can be an annoying task on an Android phone's small screen. Instead of asking friends and family members to huddle around your phone, you can magically cast or mirror your screen to a nearby TV with just a few taps. You'll need the proper hardware to get the job done, and save you from potential neck strain.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is now available for the lowest price yet in 2021

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has long been considered one of the best streaming devices on the market, especially if you’re already tapped into Amazon’s ecosystem. The arrival of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max may complicate things next month, however, if you couldn’t care less about Wi-Fi 6 and improved processing power, the current model should suffice.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Fix It When a Vizio TV Keeps Turning On and Off

Vizio smart TV turning on and off by itself? This article will explain how to fix the problem and prevent it from restarting or turning off. Some of the more common issues, which are fixable, include power problems, a short sleep timer, or interference from other devices. Here are those issues described in more detail:
Electronicsarcamax.com

Gadgets: Devolo Magic 2 an easy fix to home Wi-Fi outages

As far as home Wi-Fi and internet, there’s probably only one thing worse than a bad signal and dead zones, and that’s having no service at all. And we have all been there without an easy fix. This is where the German-made Devolo Magic 2 plug and play power outlet...
Technologylifewire.com

How to Install Wi-Fi Extender

Regardless of the extender you buy, an extender will connect to your existing router and use it to broadcast its new Wi-Fi network. Place the extender in the center of the area which needs a stronger Wi-Fi connection. An extender is a valuable piece of tech, but big houses with...
Electronicslifewire.com

How to Fix It When Roku Sound Is Not Working

If you can't hear anything coming out of your TV, it might be that your Roku is not sending audio correctly. Fortunately, there are a number of ways you can fix this problem. Here's how to get your Roku's sound back. Is Roku Having Sound Issues?. The first step in...
ComputersPCWorld

How to secure your home Wi-Fi network and router

Your home network’s security is only as good as the configuration of your router or gateway. Leave it open or vulnerable, and you might end up with freeloaders that hog your bandwidth, at best. At worst, a snoop might take the opportunity to examine your internal traffic, hoping to learn sensitive information about you that can be exploited.

Comments / 0

Community Policy