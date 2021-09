The latest Employment Situation Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that residential construction jobs were up but apartment operations jobs were down. The BLS reported that the US unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in August, with total non-farm employment increasing by only 235,000 jobs. This was only about one third the level of job creation that economists were expecting. The number of people employed on non-farm payrolls is still 5.3 million lower than it was before the pandemic.