Desloge Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) A Desloge man, identified as 72 year old Michael Shaw, is dead after his motorcycle was hit by a car in St. Francois County Tuesday night. Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol say it happened shortly after 6 o'clock in the 6000 block of Highway Y. A car driven by 32 year old David Denoyer, of French Village, was headed east while Shaw's motorcycle was going west. Denoyer didn't see Shaw approaching on his motorcycle and attempted to make a left turn in front of Shaw. The two vehicles collided killing Shaw. Denoyer was not injured.www.kfmo.com
