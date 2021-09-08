Desloge Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning two-vehicle collision that left one man dead. Police said on September 12, 2021, at approximately 12:18 a.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Impala operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was traveling northbound on Salem Church Road, approaching Reybold Road. A 2014 GMC Terrain operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was traveling southbound on Salem Church Road from the area of Reybold Road. The GMC crossed the solid double yellow line into the northbound lane attempting to pass another southbound vehicle, officials said Sunday. The operator of the Chevrolet saw the GMC in front of him, applied the brakes causing the Impala to skid across the center line into the southbound lane of travel. At the same time, the GMC re-entered into the southbound lane of travel resulting in the left front of the Chevrolet colliding with the left front of the GMC. After impact, the Impala came to rest in the middle of the roadway. The Terrain continued traveling in a southwesterly direction, rolled over, and came to rest in a grassy area on the southbound side of the road on the driver side.