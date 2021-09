The high school road to college may seem like four of the most challenging years families face. There are deadlines, tough financial choices, and parents and children don’t always agree on colleges. If that isn’t stressful enough, every year there are tasks that high school students should be checking off their to-do list. How do parents help their students navigate all the details and decisions they must make during their countdown to college? Here is some advice from the pros – a parent who’s been through the process and a college admissions counselor.