Public Safety

Mineral Point Man Charged after Alleged Assault

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington County, MO) A man from Mineral Point, 36 year old Jeffrey Scott Hedrick Jr., will be back in Washington County Court for a bond reduction hearing soon after facing six felony charges following an alleged assault. Hedrick is charged with one count of domestic assault in the first degree and one charge of domestic assault in the second degree. He's also charged with two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. Reports show Hedrick is alleged to have unlawfully entered a relative's home, pointed a gun at the man, and tried to shoot yet the gun misfired. It's also said Hedrick beat the victim when the gun misfired. Hedrick was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. Hedrick's next court date is September 14th.

