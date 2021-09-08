Farmington Police Respond to Orchard View Apartments

(Farmington, MO) It appears a call concerning a possible stabbing and hostage situation at Orchard View Apartments in Farmington Tuesday was a prank call. Sources have told KFMO B104 News the call that came in was a prank and more information should be forthcoming from the Farmington Police Department. The incident happened early Tuesday afternoon when Farmington Police, assisted by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers, cordoned off the area around the apartment in question. No other information is available now although a message from Farmington Police Chief, Rick Baker, indicates more details will be released when they get something. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for further details if they're made available.