As we remember those who perished on this day 20 years ago, let us be mindful that freedom is not free and has been paid for with the blood and treasure of Americans both civilian and military since the inception of our country. In three separate incidents, the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and in a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, our Nation and its institutions were maliciously attacked, ushering in feelings of anger, disbelief, and a desire to find and destroy those who perpetrated this act.