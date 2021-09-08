Improving Multifamily Energy Management through Stakeholder Engagement

Supply chains are the keepers of knowledge, and not just for products and services, but for relationships too. To deliver appropriate services, sourcing teams must know their customers well and understand their business needs. This isn’t easy. When we consider organizations like hospitals, where the “customers” include multiple departments and stakeholders with a variety of competencies, being proactive with contracts on their behalf gets complicated. Further complicating matters, sometimes stakeholders perceive the supply chain as non-expert outsiders and because of this, sourcing teams can be met with tension. Supply chains must earn customers’ buy-in by proving that they’re a collaborative partner with their customers’ best interest in mind, and not a team solely focused on finding the cheapest deals. Transparent engagement is the simple solution to building credibility with stakeholders. Our sourcing experts have determined four ways that this can be accomplished.