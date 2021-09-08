CWD-Positive Deer Found in Henry County
NASHVILLE --- Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) staff responded to a call in Henry County about a 3.5-year-old doe who was thin and exhibiting strange behavior. Multiple tests confirmed that chronic wasting disease (CWD) was present. This result changes Henry County status to positive and Weakley County to high-risk. As a result, carcass transport, feeding, and mineral placement regulations are immediately triggered in both Henry and Weakley counties. For more information visit CWDinTennessee.com.www.tn.gov
